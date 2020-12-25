Prairie Fare: Watch out for miracle nutrition promises

“Just 1 cup before bedtime,” the text message said. “Take off your huge stomach.”

I read it to my daughter.

“Your stomach isn’t huge,” she responded teasingly.

I’m not sure I liked her emphasis on “huge.”

At least she didn’t restate the message to say “massive” or “colossal” or anything like that.

“Don’t click on the message!” she added.

“I kind of figured that out,” I said.

I thought I didn’t click on it, anyway. I keep getting annoying messages from different numbers almost daily.

One promised that you could “lose 43 pounds in two weeks.” Another text promised that the recipient could “drop from a size 3X to small in 7 weeks.”

We have arrived at the time when weight loss ads will be flying at us in all directions. I was not expecting them to arrive on my personal cellphone.

We don’t promote miracles in the field of nutrition. We want people to follow nutrition and health guidance based on best practices and research.