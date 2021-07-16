Prairie Fare: The best way to clean fresh veggies

“We should have enough green beans for dinner,” I said.

“Oh, yes, we have lots of green beans,” my older daughter said while lifting a bushy plant with numerous dangling green beans. “Look at all the blossoms for more beans.”

My daughter always has been my harvest helper. Weeds, however, are not her favorite thing to pick. That’s usually my job, unfortunately.

This would have been an idyllic harvest scene if the temperature outside was less than 95 degrees.

The beans were nearly “precooked.” We should have harvested earlier in the day.

As we rinsed and trimmed the vegetables for dinner, I thought about some of the questions that I have had related to cleaning fresh vegetables in our kitchens.

Is rinsing with water good enough for cleaning fresh produce at home? Should you soak leafy greens and other vegetables? How about adding some vinegar? What about using soap or another detergent? Or should you rinse them in a commercial produce detergent?

In general, plain, cold water from your tap is the usual recommendation for rinsing produce. Researchers have put the other questions to the test.