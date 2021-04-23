Prairie Fare: Stretch before tackling spring yardwork

What was that snap, crackle and pop I heard?

I was not eating a popular breakfast cereal.

Those sounds were emanating from my joints. I was stretching at my computer while taking part in a virtual yoga activity.

My tired body felt better after our stretching activity on that Monday evening.

I should have stretched before we did a “weekend warrior” project in our backyard in the unseasonably warm weather the previous weekend.

Our 35-year-old maple tree lost its abundant leaves after the snow fell early last winter. The strong winds of Fargo trapped leaves against the fence, under trees and all around our house. Branches needed trimming and hauling.

I was doing a lot of bending, lifting and carrying as we raked and bagged leaves. My muscles were rebelling at the physical labor.

I took a break to examine my raised garden beds. They were full of leaves, too, but the chives were sprouting.

I wandered to the nearby perennial beds and noted lilies and hostas were peeking through the soil and a thick layer of maple leaves.

Soon the soil would be warm enough for me to plant flowers and vegetables.