Prairie Fare: Smile and say ‘leafy greens’

Lettuce and other leafy greens provide vitamin C, which helps our immune system stay strong and helps us maintain the health of our skin, blood vessels and bones. Leafy greens are available in a variety of colors and flavors at your grocery store, farmers market or in your backyard garden.

Challenge yourself to try a variety of leafy greens. Try some looseleaf, butterhead or romaine. You can find red and green varieties of lettuce. If you want a little natural “kick” in your salad, add some peppery arugula.

Beet greens, swiss chard and kale are nutrition all-stars that add variety and nutrition to your salad. Try growing some microgreens, which are immature greens.

Many of us shortchange ourselves on the amount of vegetables we should consume daily, which averages about 3 cups per day for most adults.

Color can be a cue to nutrition. Aim for a menu with the range of the colors of the rainbow. In general, vegetables with a dark green, orange or gold hue are more likely to be high in vitamin A.

In general, people do not eat enough food from the dark green and orange subgroups of vegetables.

Think like Harold, Peter and others in the rabbit family: Eat more leafy greens and other veggies.