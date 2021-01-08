Prairie Fare: Set a health goal for the new year

As we all experienced, 2020 was a year for the history books in many ways.

Back in October, we had an unseasonably early storm. The snow blanketed the region with several inches of snow, which melted to form a layer of ice.

I recall walking like a penguin to put my work bag and other items in the car at 7 a.m. that fateful morning. My husband followed me out the door. I heard some commotion behind me and turned to see my husband flipping backward on the ice.

He seemed to be moving in slow motion. By the sounds he emitted, I knew this was not just an annoying slip.

His arm was hanging awkwardly by his side when he managed to stand upright. Long story short, he had major shoulder repair surgery followed by ongoing physical and occupational therapy.

Even worse (for me, anyway): I have to shovel the snow this winter or find someone to do it. However, I would rather shovel snow than endure my husband’s recovery process.

Fortunately, we did not have measurable snow from October through most of December.

We bought “cleats” to strap on our shoes or boots and help us navigate the ice in 2021.