Prairie Fare: Rhubarb brings on nostalgia

Also fortunately, I knew not to eat the leaves when I was foraging. The leaves are high in natural chemicals called “oxalates” that can be poisonous in large amounts.

Unfortunately, during World War I, some sources have documented British citizens becoming very ill or dying after using rhubarb leaves as a source of green vegetables during times of shortage.

Once again, don’t eat the leaves.

However, you can compost rhubarb leaves. The oxalic acid breaks down as the leaves decompose.

You also can continue to use the rhubarb stalks safely throughout the summer, but concentrate your use of rhubarb early in the summer. Rhubarb does not become poisonous later in the season, but you could weaken the plant if you harvest too much. The stalks also become woody later in the season.

If you can’t resist, pull a few tender “young” stalks later in the season and then let your plant rest. When we have a hard frost that results in frozen, mushy rhubarb stalks, do not harvest and use the stalks. Some of the toxic oxalate compounds can migrate from the leaves to the stalks.