Prairie Fare: Protect and nourish your skin in all seasons

More than 5 million people are diagnosed each year with nonmelanoma cancer such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. These forms of cancer rarely spread to other parts of the body but require prompt medical treatment.

Our skin is our largest organ, and we need to protect our skin in all seasons, not just during the summer.

Have you had skin cancer or know someone who has? If you have a fair complexion and are male, you are more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma. If you are a frequent user of tanning beds, you also are more likely to get skin cancer.

Many men and women like to wear “ball caps” with a “bill” on the front. These types of caps offer no protection for your ears or back of your neck.

Be a trend setter and protect your face, ears and neck with a hat with a wide brim.

How about sunless tanning? Remember that tanning beds are considered a carcinogen, especially linked to melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma and cancer of the eyes (ocular melanoma).

However, sunless tanning lotions are considered safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and North Dakota Cancer Coalition recommend that we all take steps to protect our skin: