Prairie Fare: Prepare food safely regardless of guests

Be sure to wash the surfaces with a detergent-water solution, then rinse, sanitize and air-dry.

If you use too much bleach in the sanitizing solution on food-contact surfaces, you could be introducing a chemical hazard, which could have severe consequences.

Follow the label directions when cleaning other surfaces. Never mix cleaning and disinfecting products (such as ammonia and bleach) because harmful, even deadly, gases can be produced.

Be sure to rinse all vegetables and fruits under running tap water, even those with skin/rinds you do not eat. Use a produce brush to scrub them as necessary. Rinse produce before you peel or prepare it so you do not transfer dirt and microorganisms to the fruit or vegetable. However, you can use commercial salads directly out of the bag without rinsing.

Even though you may have seen people on TV giving their fruits and vegetables a bath in soapy water, experts recommend that you avoid soap/detergents or bleach on food. These products are not meant to be ingested by us and can be very harmful to our health.

What about rinsing fresh produce in a vinegar-water solution? Researchers in Canada have shown that vinegar (diluted acetic acid) is not an effective disinfectant.