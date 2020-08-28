Prairie Fare: Let's boost our immune systems with a healthful diet

Eat a healthful diet. Be sure to aim for variety in your daily diet. See www.choosemyplate.gov for details about building a healthful diet.

Most people shortchange themselves on the recommendation for fruits and vegetables, which should make up half of our plate. Most adults need at least 4 1/2 cups of fruits and vegetables daily. Fruits and vegetables are naturally rich in vitamins A and C, and a variety of natural antioxidants.

For example, antioxidants include beta-carotene (in deep orange and gold vegetables), lutein in green leafy vegetables (such as kale and spinach) and lycopene (in tomatoes and watermelon).

Vitamin D also helps promote a healthy immune system, so be sure you are having milk and other vitamin D-fortified foods and beverages, and oily fish such as tuna and salmon. A short stroll outside in the summer sun also helps your body make vitamin D.

Aim for 30 minutes of physical activity on most days to strengthen all of your body systems from your heart to your immune system.