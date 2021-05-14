Prairie Fare: Keep family meals a tradition post-pandemic

“Dinner’s ready!” my mom called out every night.

“No piano playing right now,” she added.

I grew up in a musical family. Inevitably, someone would stop on the way from the living room to the kitchen to play a tune on the piano.

I was as guilty as anyone about plopping down at the keyboard before dinner.

I have no idea why we did that. We certainly succeeded in irritating Mom, if that was our goal at the time.

During dinner time, the TV was turned off and the phone was not answered.

In fact, we had one TV with four channels and one phone. The distractions were minimal.

My kids have to be pried away from their technology for dinner, but we always have tried to maintain a tradition of eating together. We do not text at the table.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had one silver lining, maybe more. When schools and businesses were closed or had modified hours, more people ate meals together at home.

That is good news on several levels. Hundreds of studies have been published on the topic of family meal benefits.