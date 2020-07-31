Prairie Fare: Inspire your menus with fresh seasonal vegetables

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I'll have the garlic mashed potatoes and green beans as my two sides," my younger daughter said.

We were celebrating her birthday. We were in a sit-down restaurant for the first time in months.

We removed the required protective masks to eat, of course.

I glanced at her in disbelief. Since when does my "selective eater" choose green beans? And what's up with ordering potatoes with garlic in them? This does not happen at home.

Who are you and what have you done with my daughter? I thought to myself.

Was my actual child abducted by space aliens and replaced by a vegetable-loving being?

Perhaps eating away from home made the difference. We had an adventure in social distancing with masked servers, closed nearby tables and booths, single-use condensed menus and divider circles on the floor for bill paying.

We had a delicious, memorable family meal.

We are reaching the point in the summer season when many vegetables, including green beans, are coming into season. We can buy them at a grocery store or farmers market, or pick them from our own garden. Encourage kids to help pick or select vegetables and help prepare them in the kitchen.