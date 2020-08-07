Prairie Fare: Inspire your menus with fresh basil

I partially baked the pizza crust for a few minutes before spreading the homemade pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese slices and thin slices of ripe tomato. I sprinkled my margherita pizza with some dried Italian herbs.

By some miracle, I came up with an edible pizza. It didn't look half bad, either.

Basil, or sweet basil, gets its name from its Latin name, "ocimum basilicum," and its history dates back thousands of years. We can grow basil indoors or outdoors, and it will produce prolific amounts of fragrant leaves with adequate sunlight and water.

Herbs add flavor with minor amounts of calories. Basil is used in a variety of cuisines, including Italian recipes, where sweet basil is used.

"Crazy Basil" is my favorite dish in a local Thai restaurant. This spicy dish arrives on a sizzling plate and features a sweet basil's spicier cousin, Thai basil, along with chicken and hot peppers. This type of basil withstands high-temperature cooking, compared with sweet basil.

Basil can be used fresh in salads or in cooking. Be sure to add basil at the end of cooking to preserve the delicate flavor. Try infusing ice water with basil and watermelon cubes for an interesting taste sensation.

You also can freeze or dry basil for later use.