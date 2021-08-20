Prairie Fare: How to safely donate fresh vegetables and fruits

Wash tomatoes. Dip in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until skins split. Dip in cold water Slip off skins and remove cores. Quarter tomatoes into 4-gallon stock pot or a large kettle. Add chili peppers and red pepper. Bring to boil and simmer 20 minutes, uncovered. Combine spices in a spice bag and add to vinegar in a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to boil. Turn off heat and let stand until tomato mixture has been cooked 20 minutes. Then remove spice bag and combine vinegar and tomato mixture. Boil about 30 minutes. Put boiled mixture through a food mill or sieve. Return to pot. Add sugar and salt, boil gently and stir frequently until volume is reduced by one-half or until mixture mounds up on spoon without separation. Fill clean, hot pint jars, leaving 1/8 inch head space. Process in a boiling water-bath canner for 15 minutes if your altitude is less than 1,000 feet, or for 20 minutes if your altitude is 1,001 to 6,000 feet. If you live in an altitude above 6,000 feet, process for 25 minutes. This recipe yields six to seven pint jars. (This recipe can be frozen, too.)