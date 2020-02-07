Prairie Fare: How often do you eat fish or shellfish?

Have you ever had “food regrets”?

I’m not referring to eating way too much food at Thanksgiving or other holidays.

While I was in Gulfport, Miss., I had the opportunity to try a food that I have pretty much avoided since childhood.

Do you know what foods the Gulf Coast is noted for? Oysters and shrimp are the stars of the Gulf Coast.

I ate my share of shrimp in Mississippi, but I did not eat oysters. Some of my colleagues from around the U.S. ate oysters at every turn. They were “oohing” and “ahhing” about how great they were.

I sat unimpressed eating shrimp in all its forms.

I remember the “oyster soup” from my childhood, which consisted of a can or two of oysters, milk, butter, salt and pepper. We ate what was provided for us for dinner, so I held my breath and ate those oysters.

As I recall, they were greenish gray and odd looking. The milk and butter broth wasn’t too bad, and I liked the little round crackers. I’d float the crackers on the soup and attempt to sneak oysters into my family members’ bowls through some distraction techniques. I think my parents saw me.