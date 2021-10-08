Prairie Fare: Hot and mild peppers add flavor, nutrition

Wash peppers, cut into quarters and scrape out the insides. Move the oven rack directly under broiler. Set peppers skin side up on baking sheet. Place baking sheet in the oven on the top rack. Set oven to broil and broil peppers for 5 to 10 minutes, until skin is charred. Let peppers cool. Remove charred skin and chop, or leave skin on and chop. Blend tahini and lemon juice for 1 minute, scrape sides and blend for additional 30 seconds. Add olive oil, garlic, cumin and salt, blend for 30 seconds, scrape sides, and blend for another 30 seconds. Drain and rinse the can of chickpeas. Add half the chickpeas to a blender and blend for 1 minute. Scrape sides and add the other half of the chickpeas. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape sides. Add peppers and blend until smooth. If hummus is too thick, add some water. If hummus is too thin, blend in additional chickpeas. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks, pepper sticks, crackers, pita chips, etc.