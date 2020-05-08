Prairie Fare: Go ahead and spill the beans

Then I did a mini-lesson on bean use right there in the store. My son seemed to be listening.

At least he was tolerating me because I bought the groceries.

Many people are looking for ways to stretch their food dollars. Beans are rich in a variety of essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, folate, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Beans also contain important cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Beans can be added to soups, casseroles, salads, snacks and desserts.

According to published research, bean consumption may reduce the risk for heart disease and certain types of cancer, such as colon cancer. Additionally, a diet that includes beans is associated with lower body weight and better control of blood sugar among those with diabetes.

For those who have food allergies or follow special diets (such as vegetarian or gluten-free), beans are valuable because they provide nutrients, including fiber, protein, and many vitamins and minerals, that may be missing or low in specialized diets.

If you purchased or received a multifunction pressure cooker (such as an Instant Pot), you might want to try it to make bean recipes. Here are the steps to using dry beans: