Prairie Fare: Enjoy dairy foods at your next gathering

Perhaps I exaggerate. In any event, she would not have been happy with me. I was on my best behavior, I think. I was busy restocking food on the buffet table all afternoon.

Observing the teenagers’ dining preferences was interesting. They loved the giant strawberries and purple grapes. They ate all the celery and carrots, but not the grape tomatoes.

The hot ham and cheese sliders were devoured almost as soon as they came out of the oven. They left the chicken tortilla rollups alone.

They ate all the spinach dip and the pita chips but barely any potato chips. Who knew kids liked spinach dip so much?

The cupcakes were a hit. Thank heavens for that. After frosting 200 that morning, I could barely stand.

I do not think we had guests with severe allergies or intolerances. These conditions differ from each other.

A food allergy causes a reaction of the immune system that affects multiple organs. The symptoms might include hives, impaired breathing, cramps and skin rash.

A person with a milk allergy must avoid all milk-containing foods. That includes butter, casein, whey or milk protein products, cheese, sour cream, yogurt and cottage cheese.