Prairie Fare: Don’t let COVID-19 make you a couch potato

I work all day, sitting at a computer, then I “relax” at night by sitting in an easy chair or lying on the couch watching TV or movies. We drive around the city for a little amusement because most retail stores and restaurants are closed except for pickup or delivery.

Lack of movement is not good for anyone’s health. In fact, we should be aiming for 150 minutes per week of moderate to vigorous physical activity.

Physical activity researchers have studied the relationship between sitting and various health conditions. U.S. researchers reported that people who spent more than 23 hours per week in a combination of TV time and vehicle time had a 64% greater risk of dying from heart disease.

We are all aware of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) resources related to COVID-19. The www.CDC.gov website also provides a broad array of disease-prevention recommendations, including physical activity recommendations.

The more I studied the CDC physical activity information, the more I realized that I need to be moving more.

I probably need to set a timer to remind me to take a walking or standing break every hour. I also could stand, walk in place or stretch during phone calls and training sessions.