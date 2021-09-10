Prairie Fare: Don’t forget to eat breakfast

“When was the last time you had something to eat?” I ask my family, especially when someone is irritable.

When they can’t remember, then I know that nourishment is needed as soon as possible.

In my home, we have a tendency to get a bit terse and tense when we are in need of food, especially if breakfast was skipped.

I’m no exception.

“Mom, are you hungry?” I’ve been asked by my kids. “Eat something, please!”

Yes, skipping meals can induce crankiness among the Robinson family. I don’t think we are alone.

I have good reasons for having a basket of snacks on the counter at home and on my desk at work.

Maybe we are less of a nation of “breakfast skippers” than previously thought, according to a study published in January 2021 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About 84% of adults ate breakfast on a given day, according to an analysis of data from 2015 to 2018. In fact, as people get older, they are more likely to eat breakfast.

About 77% of adults 20 to 39 ate breakfast. About 86% of adults ages 40 to 59 and nearly 92% of adults more than 60 years old ate breakfast.