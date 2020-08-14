Prairie Fare: Do you have zucchini coming out of your ears?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man went to a doctor. He had a carrot in each nostril and a zucchini in each ear.

"I know what your issue is," the doctor said. "You aren't eating right."

One of my kids told me that joke several years ago.

I am feeling like the man in the joke.

I have zucchini coming out of my ears, but not literally. Our garden is becoming a zucchini factory, and we have more than we can use.

Poor zucchini. It often is the punchline of jokes at harvest time. You are advised to keep your doors locked and monitor your front porch step, or you might be the recipient of a pile of zucchini.

I decided to make Parmesan-roasted zucchini spears the other night. I drizzled zucchini slices with olive oil and sprinkled them with fresh Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. We ate the entire batch.

"How many zucchini did you use?" my husband asked.

"That was one zucchini," I replied.

I think I heard a heavy sigh.