Prairie Fare: Consider hosting virtual family meals

Family meals engage our senses, including sight, touch, taste, smell and hearing, as we enjoy food and laugh together.

Nutritionally, family meals make a difference. According to researchers, meals eaten with family members include less fat, less soda pop and more fruits and vegetables. Family meals also tend to be higher in calcium, fiber and other essential nutrients. Children who eat balanced meals with their families are less likely to become overweight.

Children who eat more meals with their families are more likely to earn mostly As and Bs, compared with kids who eat fewer times with their families. Children who eat with their families improve their communication skills and build their vocabularies.

What if we cannot be together in person for various reasons?

Maybe we need to gather outside a window with glass between us and phones in hand.

We also can gather in electronic ways, such as through the now-familiar-to-most Zoom online platform. You can be your own “Brady Bunch” on a screen. Or maybe Facebook Live, Skype or a speaker phone works for you.

Plan a fun and memorable gathering. Consider a virtual dinner party with a theme.