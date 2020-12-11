Prairie Fare: Celebrate with gifts that promote health

“What would you like for Christmas?” I asked my husband a few years ago.

“I just need new undershirts,” he replied.

He grabbed a package from the rack in a store and tossed them in the cart.

I wrapped them up and tied those cotton undershirts with a bow.

“Oh, look -- undershirts!” he noted with exaggerated enthusiasm when opening the gift.

He didn’t win an Academy Award for acting. Granted, undershirts are comfortable and warm during cold winters. He received some new socks, too.

This year, after 10 months of a pandemic situation, the holidays probably will be different experiences for many of us.

I think my family is appreciating the value of simpler things. I know I am valuing health now more than ever.

Gifts are a way to show family and friends that we care about them.

What are some gift items that promote health and communicate that we care about the recipient? Here are a few ideas that you can mail to your recipients in case you are not able to get together.