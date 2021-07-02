Prairie Fare: Canning lids coming soon to a store near you (we hope)

Many of us grew up with home-canned food. Maybe you have seen some of the “antique” jars or lids that your parents or grandparents may have used.

Unfortunately, people were grabbing the antique lids and trying them out. Others were reusing lids on commercial jars. We do not recommend doing either of those things.

Use the antiques for room decor or crafts, not preserving food.

Jars can be used again and again, as long as the rims are not chipped and the jars are not cracked or otherwise damaged.

Metal canning lids with the sealant under the lids can be used only one time to preserve food. The metal rings can be used multiple times.

I know we do not like to waste things. If the lids aren’t damaged, you could reuse the metal lids in crafts. I have seen some nifty garden markers made from painted reused lids, for example.

Some reusable lids are available with thin rubber gaskets. They have not undergone the level of testing and research as the metal lids. You might see more seal failures as a result.

Here are some tips about lids and canning in general.