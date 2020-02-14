Prairie Fare: Can you guess the vegetable?

Even better, their slightly sweet flavor attracts kids and adults. As I recall from my own kids, babies probably are more likely to smile when they are introduced to this vegetable than, say, green beans.

However, be aware that overconsumption of carrots and other highly pigmented orange vegetables could turn the palms of your hands and the soles of your feet orange.

I had a friend in college who was a smoker and decided to quit. Instead of having a cigarette break, she had a large carrot to occupy her hands. As the weeks wore on, her hands and complexion began looking increasingly orange, kind of like an “oompa loompa” from the Willy Wonka movie.

My friend wore a white lab coat, so her orange complexion was especially vivid. The clinical name for this is “carotenemia.”

Fortunately, having skin with an orange tint from eating a lot of carrots does not have long-term health effects. She added other vegetables to her regimen and her skin color returned to normal. Plus, she stopped smoking, which was the ultimate goal.

While you can’t “overdose” on carrots, you can get too much vitamin A in your diet. If you take a vitamin supplement, aim for no more than 100% of the recommended daily value or follow your health-care provider’s recommendations.