Prairie Fare: Be tech-savvy during National Nutrition Month

Eventually, I enjoyed my movie, thanks to my techno-savvy, “digital native” daughter. She returned to the basement to video chat with her friends.

Technology certainly has made life easier in many respects. We have more information at our fingertips than ever. During the pandemic, even though we are not in the same room, we can see each other through Zoom or FaceTime or some other technology.

We also can vacuum our living room without lifting a finger using robotic vacuums. We can push a button to lock and unlock our doors if we have the right apps and devices.

Who knew that the predictions of the Jetson cartoon show would become reality?

As we enjoy our technology, we also may be bombarded with advertisements. We may encounter ads as we scroll through an online magazine or newspaper. We might be checking in with our friends on social media, such as Facebook (for those of us in the older generation, according to my kids).

As you peruse the web, you might be enticed by “click bait” that bring you to an advertisement. According to some estimates, we are exposed to at least 6,000 ads every day in various forms.