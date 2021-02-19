Prairie Fare: Be strong and flexible like gluten

Mix flour, salt and baking powder in a mixing bowl. Add hot water and oil. Knead the dough with your hands in the bowl until a smooth dough is formed. Form the dough into a disk in the bowl. Cover with a damp paper towel or kitchen towel. Allow to rest for 10 minutes. Cut the dough into six even wedges. Roll the dough into balls. Lay a piece of waxed paper on the counter, spray with cooking spray and place one dough ball in the center. Cover the dough ball with a second piece of waxed paper. Use a rolling pin or a soup can to roll the piece of dough into a circle about 4 or 5 inches across. If your dough is too sticky, add more flour to the rest of the dough balls. Heat a nonstick skillet on medium heat. Peel the tortilla away from the waxed paper and cook for about one to two minutes. Flip with a turner and cook the other side for about one to two minutes. The time will vary depending on how hot the pan or griddle is. Repeat.