Prairie Fare: Be inspired by bountiful tomatoes

“I don’t like tomatoes!” my older daughter exclaimed.

I didn’t comment. I know she eats pizza, spaghetti, salsa, ketchup, tomato soup and a wide range of foods that contain tomatoes.

She didn’t want to help harvest our bountiful tomatoes, mainly because of the scent of the vines.

She reluctantly agreed when I used some of my motherly techniques.

The ripe tomatoes and their vines left a scent on my hands, too. My hands turned an orangey red.

“People thought tomatoes were poisonous for many years,” she commented as she put tomato after tomato in our large bowls.

“They actually are really good for us,” I noted.

Tomatoes have a long history dating back to the Aztecs in Mexico in 700 A.D., according to some accounts. The Aztecs were famous for many things, including agriculture and early irrigation.

Humans have had a bit of a love-hate relationship with tomatoes. Early people were afraid to eat tomatoes and considered them poisonous.

Historical accounts vary, but the reputation of tomatoes as poisonous can be traced back to a couple of potential issues.