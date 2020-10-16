Prairie Fare: Be a fan of cows, dairy farmers

Other people follow a vegan diet, and alternative plant-based beverages provide options. Others have issues with the natural sugar (lactose) in milk and experience bloating, gas or other symptoms.

In some cases, those with lactose intolerance can add an enzyme to the milk to break down the sugar. An intolerance is less serious than an allergy. Others with lactose intolerance can try smaller amounts of milk with food.

The highly popular almond milk might appear to have more calcium than cow’s milk; however, cow’s milk provides the most absorbable source of calcium. Calcium is necessary for healthy bones and teeth. Calcium also is needed for muscle contracting and nerve firing.

Most of the plant-based milk products are highly fortified, meaning that the nutrients were added and were not there in the first place. Check out the ingredient statement for nutrients that have been added.

These “formulated” beverages were developed to imitate cow’s milk, which should be flattering to cows.

A cup of cow’s milk provides about one-fourth of the daily calcium recommendation naturally. As a public health measure, milk is fortified with vitamin D to help your body use the calcium. Vitamin D also has many other health-promoting functions.