Prairie Fare: Ask yourself some heart-health questions

What is your blood sugar value? The goal is for your blood sugar to be less than 100 mg/dL.

If you are looking for a “diet” that promotes good health, consider the Mediterranean diet. This heart-healthy diet has been ranked as the No. 1 best health-promoting diet the past couple of years. Another heart-health-promoting diet, the DASH diet (short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is in second place.

It is similar to what is promoted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate. It is not necessarily a weight-loss diet, but you might find that pounds “evaporate” when you eat more healthfully and get more exercise.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes eating colorful vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans and other legumes.

It includes low-fat or fat-free dairy products, nuts, nontropical vegetable oils and lean animal proteins. According to the Mediterranean diet, we should limit highly sweetened foods and beverages and foods high in saturated fat.

Eating a healthful diet and aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity on most days of the week promotes heart health as well as brain health.

Yes, what you eat affects your ability to think and process information.