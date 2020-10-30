Prairie Fare: Aroma of pumpkin spice fills the air

If you have spices on your shelf, you can make your own pumpkin spice with these proportions: 1 part cinnamon (1 teaspoon) to 1/4 part nutmeg (1/4 teaspoon) to 1/4 part ground ginger (1/4 teaspoon) to 1/8 part ground cloves (1/8 teaspoon). Some recipes also incorporate allspice.

You can scale up the recipe and fill your own spice containers with this autumn mix.

Instead of pumpkin spice-flavored items, consider eating more pumpkin. Pumpkins are packed with nutrients, especially beta-carotene and fiber. Our bodies use beta carotene to produce vitamin A.

In fact, 1/2 cup of pumpkin provides more than a full day’s supply of vitamin A, along with lutein and zeaxanthin, which are pigments that promote eye health. Pumpkin is rich in potassium, which helps our muscles contract and nerves fire.

One-half cup of mashed pumpkin has just 24 calories.

Try pumpkin soup or pumpkin hummus. Add some pumpkin puree to pasta sauce or chili. Sweeten pumpkin with some honey. Make a pumpkin parfait by layering yogurt with honey-sweetened pumpkin. You also can use pumpkin to substitute for part of the fat in baked goods such as brownies.