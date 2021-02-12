Prairie Fare: Are you eating your vegetables?

“All we do is eat, nap and play,” the young gentleman said to my nutrition intern.

I almost burst out laughing at the 5-year-old’s comment. That sounds like a nice time to me.

My intern was trying to move him along to the next activity. He was slowly sipping the smoothie he helped make.

“I want to have this every day!” another young gentleman remarked.

“Why is it green?” he asked.

“Do you remember what green vegetable we added?” I prompted.

“Spinach!” he noted.

We had fun delivering a “live” nutrition lesson to a group of preschoolers. They learned about fruits, vegetables and where their food comes from as they interacted with a story and a game.

They enjoyed taste testing the most, I think. I had suggested the “Green Monster Smoothie” recipe, but I wasn’t sure whether they would drink the fruit and veggie-packed beverage.

All the green mustaches on their upper lips convinced me that they liked it.

Green vegetables are among the foods lacking in the diets of all Americans, regardless of age.