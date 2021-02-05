Prairie Fare: Are you a coffee drinker?

“I have had the worst headache!” my friend said.

“I was so tired, too,” she continued.

You can guess where my brain went. I began calculating the amount of time we had been in contact and how close we had been sitting to each other.

“Can you smell and taste?” I asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

“I went from having at least five cups of coffee to five cups of decaffeinated coffee,” she responded. “I didn’t know my daughter only had decaffeinated coffee when I visited.”

I was relieved she was just having caffeine withdrawal and not COVID-19. After going back to her daily dose of caffeine, she was fine.

I can tell when I have too much or too little coffee, too. Two cups of coffee before noon is the sweet spot for me. If I have caffeine after lunch, it interferes with my sleep and makes me jittery.

Some people can consume coffee all day without any effect. Do you know anyone who can fall asleep with an empty coffee cup nearby?