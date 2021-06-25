Prairie Fare: Add some pulse foods to your menu

From an agronomic standpoint, pulses nourish the soil with their ability to “fix” nitrogen. People began eating rice with beans because the two foods “complement” each other. One food provides the protein-building blocks (amino acids) the other food lacks. Complementary proteins allowed people to have a balanced diet when meat was scarce or when vegetarian diets were followed.

We grow pulses in abundance in the Midwestern U.S. and other states. Pulses were so important in nourishing the world that 2016 was deemed “The International Year of the Pulse.”

Hummus is one of the “stars” in the pulse world, with sales projections expected to reach nearly $1 billion by 2026. Hummus has been used widely in traditional Middle Eastern cuisine. Hummus usually is made by processing chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) with tahini and garlic, but it also can use other beans as the basis.

Even though pulses are an ancient crop, we are beginning to discover their potential as whole foods and as ingredients in other foods.

Pulses are notably rich in protein, fiber and many vitamins and minerals. In fact, pulse-based protein often is used in meat analogs such as plant-based burgers.