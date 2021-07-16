NDSU Morton County: Scout for blister beetles

This year’s dry weather is increasing the blister beetle threat to cattle and other livestock.

“Blister beetles tend to be more numerous when grasshopper populations are high because the immature stage of blister beetles feeds on grasshopper eggs, and we have higher numbers of grasshoppers in drought years like 2021,” NDSU Extension entomologist Jan Knodel says.

Blister beetles are a half-inch to 1½ inches long with soft bodies, short wing covers, long legs and a neck-like appearance between head and prothorax. They can be ash-gray, black, brown or striped. Most blister beetle species produce one generation per year. They lay their eggs in soil from late summer into early fall and overwinter as larvae. They typically emerge in early to midsummer. Blister beetles are very mobile and tend to congregate in large numbers in small areas of the field. Adult blister beetles are attracted to blooming alfalfa fields and weeds. Adults are active June through September and will feed on nectar and pollen, and devour leaves, stems and flowers.