NDSU Morton County: Planning for drought

By now, most everyone has come to terms with the fact that it is likely going to be a dry year. According to the drought monitor, you have to go all the way back to April 14, 2020, to find the last time Morton County was not in drought conditions. Currently, Morton County is in D3 or extreme drought and has been for the past month. The little moisture we have had the past couple of weeks won’t make a big impact on crops or pastureland. While it did help green some areas up, we are still in desperate need of moisture in all areas of the county.
Some producers have already gotten a head start on their preparation for drought. I have received calls about where to purchase hay and have seen numerous semis hauling hay throughout the county. Other producers may have already made the decision to sell livestock this spring rather than put money into them and sell them in the fall. Whether you have started planning for the drought or not, now is the time to sit down and make some management decisions for your operation.
Things to do today:
• Assess livestock water in pastures. Is there ample water to support your herd? Is the water level considerably low? You may want to consider testing the water quality for TDS, nitrates and sulfates.
• Plan for fewer grazing days. What are you going to feed your cattle while we wait for the grass to grow? What alternative feeds do you have readily available? Do you need to purchase hay?
• Evaluate winter cereal and alfalfa crops. What is the stand quality like? How much winterkill is there?
Things to do this week:
• Assess the grasses in your pasture. Is there grass coming up? What leaf stage is it at? Domesticated pasture should be at the 3 leaf stage while native range grasses should be at the 3 ½ leaf stage prior to allowing grazing.
• Consider reducing the stocking rate in each pasture. Can you afford to put fewer animals in a pasture? Will you plan to wean early? Do you have enough feed to remove cattle off pasture earlier in the season?
Now these are just a few items that can help you get started thinking about your drought management plan. You can also plan to attend an upcoming Drought Workshop that will be held 1 p.m. May 24 at the Morton County Fairgrounds. At this workshop you will learn how to evaluate your grasses, different grazing strategies, feeding alternatives during times of drought, feed supplements, and impacts of water quality on livestock. You can even bring in a livestock water sample with you and get it tested for TDS and sulfates for free.
I hope to see you all on May 24 for this free, educational event. If you have any questions, please reach out at 701-667-3340.
Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.