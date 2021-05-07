NDSU Morton County: Planning for drought

By now, most everyone has come to terms with the fact that it is likely going to be a dry year. According to the drought monitor, you have to go all the way back to April 14, 2020, to find the last time Morton County was not in drought conditions. Currently, Morton County is in D3 or extreme drought and has been for the past month. The little moisture we have had the past couple of weeks won’t make a big impact on crops or pastureland. While it did help green some areas up, we are still in desperate need of moisture in all areas of the county.

Some producers have already gotten a head start on their preparation for drought. I have received calls about where to purchase hay and have seen numerous semis hauling hay throughout the county. Other producers may have already made the decision to sell livestock this spring rather than put money into them and sell them in the fall. Whether you have started planning for the drought or not, now is the time to sit down and make some management decisions for your operation.

Things to do today:

• Assess livestock water in pastures. Is there ample water to support your herd? Is the water level considerably low? You may want to consider testing the water quality for TDS, nitrates and sulfates.