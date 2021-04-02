NDSU Morton County: Important to monitor grazing readiness

One of the most important grazing management decisions producers make is selecting a start date for grazing tame pasture and native range. Starting grazing too early reduces plant leaf area for photosynthesis, plant vigor is reduced, stands are thinned, total forage production is lowered, and disease, insect and weed infestations are increased. While starting grazing too late increases forage loss and waste through trampling or reduced palatability, and increases the presence of exotic cool-season grasses such as Kentucky bluegrass and smooth bromegrass.

Understanding the difference between plant development and plant growth is important for determining grazing readiness and we are most interested in the number of leaves formed on the plant. Grazing readiness for most domesticated pasture is at the 3-leaf stage, whereas grazing readiness for most native range grasses is the 3 1/2-leaf stage. In North Dakota, the recommended time to begin grazing native range is mid to late May, which coincides with grazing readiness in most cool-season native range grasses. Domesticated grass pastures, such as crested wheatgrass and smooth brome, reach grazing readiness two to four weeks earlier than native range, permitting grazing in late April to early May. However, this year we will likely see a delay in grazing readiness especially if pastures were overgrazed in 2020.