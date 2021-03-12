NDSU Morton County: Helping youth work through disappointment

Recently I had a conversation with some colleagues about how youth handle disappointment, and more importantly, how parents help youth handle disappointment. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it’s not easy. But in life, disappointment can be found everywhere and it can be hard to understand whether you are 8 or 80. The difference between 8 and 80 is how quickly we rebound from disappointment. The younger we are, it is harder to understand, may involve lots of tears and even being upset.

During the pandemic, we all faced disappointment in some manner. Canceled events, postponed shows or scaled back activities. Nothing seemed to look like what it had always had. In life we have disappointment when we can’t attend an event we want to go to, we may not get that job we applied for or we may be disappointed that the weather didn’t allow us to enjoy our day off.

As adults we need to be prepared to work with youth through the emotion of disappointment. 4-H Youth Development education creates supportive learning environments for all youth and adults to reach their full potential as capable, competent and caring citizens.

In an article called "Parents can help youth develop sportsmanship," Dr. Bradford Strand of North Dakota State University suggests the following five actions for parents to help their youth with this developmental area: