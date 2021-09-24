NDSU Morton County: Bovine Emergency Response Plan training is coming soon

Several hundred thousand head of cattle are on U.S. roadways every day, and given the volume of cattle being transported, the likelihood of a truck being involved in an accident is high. However, first responders and law enforcement officers aren’t always trained in how to handle an incident with cattle.

As a result, North Dakota State University Extension specialists joined university and Extension faculty from across the country in developing the Bovine Emergency Response Plan and teaching curriculum as a way for emergency responders to learn how to address accidents involving cattle transport vehicles more appropriately.

The plan includes standardized recommendations, suggestions and materials for emergency personnel in taking emergency calls, scene arrival and assessment, containment and security, extraction and relocation of cattle, disposal of dead animals, securing the wrecked transport vehicle, euthanasia and debriefing.

The training is for farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, first responders such as firefighters and ambulance personnel, county emergency managers, law enforcement personnel, tow truck drivers, Extension agents, auction market owners, truck drivers hauling cattle and anyone else interested in first responder and public safety, and animal welfare.