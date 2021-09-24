NDSU Morton County: Bovine Emergency Response Plan training is coming soon

Several hundred thousand head of cattle are on U.S. roadways every day, and given the volume of cattle being transported, the likelihood of a truck being involved in an accident is high. However, first responders and law enforcement officers aren’t always trained in how to handle an incident with cattle.
As a result, North Dakota State University Extension specialists joined university and Extension faculty from across the country in developing the Bovine Emergency Response Plan and teaching curriculum as a way for emergency responders to learn how to address accidents involving cattle transport vehicles more appropriately.
The plan includes standardized recommendations, suggestions and materials for emergency personnel in taking emergency calls, scene arrival and assessment, containment and security, extraction and relocation of cattle, disposal of dead animals, securing the wrecked transport vehicle, euthanasia and debriefing.
The training is for farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, first responders such as firefighters and ambulance personnel, county emergency managers, law enforcement personnel, tow truck drivers, Extension agents, auction market owners, truck drivers hauling cattle and anyone else interested in first responder and public safety, and animal welfare.
Participants take part in classroom training, table-top exercises, demonstrations and practice. The participants learn how to improve response to emergency incidents involving cattle and recognize potential hazards and issues related to responder safety, public safety, and animal care and welfare. The program also encourages the development of customized plans that fit a jurisdiction’s unique needs. Plus, participants learn how to do a better job of informing the public about what happened and how the situation was handled, which leads to the public better understanding actions involving cattle.
The program was developed with grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Beef Checkoff program, and is partially funded by the North Dakota Beef Commission.
This training is coming soon to the Morton County community. If interested, please call 667-3340 for additional information.
Source: NDSU Agriculture Communication
Upcoming NDSU Extension events
Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.
• Sept. 21-Dec. 7: CRAFT Training, Noon, Zoom
• Wednesday: Parent Cafe, 6:30 p.m., Zoom
• Thursday: Navigating Drought on Your Ranch webinar, 1 p.m., Zoom
• Oct. 1: 4-H Recognition Night, 6 p.m.
Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.