NDSU Morton County: Access to quality water is key

Ranchers should monitor TDS and sulfate levels throughout the grazing season because weather and other factors can influence water quality. “We recommend the use of hand-held TDS meters as a quick method to screen water samples,” said Miranda Meehan, an NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “If the screening indicates the TDS is greater than 4,500 ppm, submit a sample to a lab for additional analysis.” Sulfate test strips are another tool to screen water samples. Both of these tools are affordable and easy to use, according to Meehan.

Drought also increases the risk for cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms that can produce toxins that are harmful to livestock, wildlife and people. Toxicity is dependent on the species consuming the water, the concentration of the toxin or toxins and the amount of water ingested. The best method for monitoring cyanobacteria is visually. However, this can be difficult due to how rapidly a bloom can develop and ranchers’ ability to check water frequently. One potential solution is to use a camera to monitor water locations. If a bloom is observed, livestock should be removed immediately and a water sample should be submitted for testing. The sample can be evaluated microscopically for potentially toxic species of cyanobacteria, or the water can be analyzed for several of the toxins at commercial labs at a higher cost.