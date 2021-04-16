NDSU Extension: Watch out for the dreaded wood tick

If you’re like me, you dread finding that first wood tick of the season. I will admit it: there might be a little screaming involved. You can ask anyone I know, I really hate wood ticks! I know hate is a strong word, but it fits. They are nasty little creepy crawling things that sneak up on you when you least expect it. OK, I’m exaggerating just a little but they can do a lot of harm if you’re not checking for them.

We are fortunate in North Dakota that we experience a smaller variety of wood ticks. The American Dog Tick is the most common tick in North Dakota. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that each year more than 300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease. Most people are not aware of the major health risks from ticks vectoring Lyme disease. Lyme disease can cause a circular reddish rash around the tick bite. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, muscles and/or joint pain. If not treated, more serious health problems can occur, such as meningitis, paralysis of facial muscles or heart problems, and swelling and pain in the large joints. It usually takes several hours for the tick to transmit the disease, so do tick checks frequently when outdoors and remove any ticks promptly.