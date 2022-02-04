NDSU Extension: Support 4-H on Giving Hearts Day

Excitement is ahead! On Thursday, the North Dakota 4-H Foundation will participate in the Dakota Medical Foundation’s annual “Giving Hearts Day.” This exciting day is an online fundraising event for charities in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Giving Hearts Day has a uniquely beautiful concept: Around Valentine’s Day, ask people to show affection not only to people they love but charities too.

Your humble generosity helps the North Dakota 4-H Youth Development Program deliver programming, camping, activities, webinars, events and much more to our youth across North Dakota. As a result, our young people are provided opportunities to be equipped with critical life skills to thrive, lead and change the world.

With the generous donations received last year through Giving Hearts Day, the North Dakota 4-H Foundation was able to raise just over $30,000. We are asking for your help to make a difference in the lives of our North Dakota youth again this year.

Our Giving Hearts Day page is open and ready for donations! You can schedule your donation now, and it will be withdrawn on Thursday. Visit the North Dakota 4-H Foundation donor page at https://givingheartsday.org/

Please share this opportunity with your communities to encourage participation and show their affection as they pledge their heart to North Dakota 4-H on Giving Hearts Day.

Giving Hearts Day is one of the few large fundraisers that solicit donations to support numerous 4-H programs throughout North Dakota, including extended educational experiences at the state and national level.

When you give on Giving Heart’s Day, you support:

4-H program costs – Your gift directly reduces the cost to participating youth and families in all programs, including STEM, animal science, civic engagement and leadership, communication arts, shooting sports, environmental literacy and much more.

Training 4-H volunteers – Volunteers share countless hours of time and talent each year to cultivate a safe, encouraging and fun learning environment for our youth to thrive.

ND 4-H camp – Your gift can help fund projects, provide an opportunity for a participant to attend a camping experience, offer an environment to spark interests and help youth cultivate new life skills to thrive as they enter adulthood, the workforce and much more.

ND 4-H Camp

Registration for the 2022 camp sessions will open on March 1.

The camp is on 80 acres nestled in the cottonwoods along the Missouri River near Washburn. New to the camp this year is the ND 4-H Camp pond. We are excited for fishing, swimming and kayaking right on the property this year as we continue to establish our pond.

North Dakota State University Extension’s Center for 4-H Youth Development offers a variety of camps every summer. They include special-topic camps that have a hands-on educational component, such as Livestock Camp and Hardcore Archery Camp. The Livestock Camp teaches youth to improve their animal care, handling and showing skills. Hardcore Archery Camp is three days of intense archery activities designed to improve shooting skills.

Youth do not need to be a 4-H member to attend the camps.

NDSU Extension agents, state specialists and volunteers who are experts in their field staff the camps. They design the camps to provide campers with a solid foundation of knowledge and experience to strengthen their abilities. The camp also has counselors who care for campers, monitor camp chores and conduct the recreational activities.

Camp scholarships are available to youth based on financial need or special circumstances. The North Dakota 4-H Foundation provides the funding for those scholarships. Some counties also provide scholarships, so youth should contact their local Extension office for more information.

May 31-June 4, Livestock Camp, Ages 8-18

May 31-June 4, Just Starting to Ride: Wish I Had a Horse Camp I, Ages 9-11

June 5-9, 4-H Adventure Camp I, Ages 10-18

June 5-9, Fish Camp, Ages 9-14

June 12-16, Just Starting to Ride: Wish I Had a Horse Camp II, Ages 9-11

June 12-16, 4-H Explorer Camp, Ages 8-12

June 17-18, Clover Camp I, Ages 5-9

July 10-14, 4-H Adventure Camp II, Ages 8-14

July 10-14, Camp Chef Cook Off, Ages 10-18

July 15-16, Clover Camp II, Ages 5-9

July 17-21, STEM Explorer Camp, Ages 10-15

July 31-Aug. 4, Trades Camp, Ages 12-18

July 31-Aug. 4, 4-H Forensics Science Camp, Ages 10-18

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Monday: General Pesticide Recertification online, 1-4 p.m., Zoom

Tuesday: BSC Ag Marketing Club- NDSU Extension Specialists, BSC & Zoom.

Thursday: Giving Hearts Day, support 4-H Foundation of North Dakota.

Feb. 15 & 16: Living Ag Class, KFYR Agri International, Bismarck Event Center.

Feb. 17: Gardening 101, 6 pm, Burleigh County Extension Office.

Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development. She can be reached at 701-667-3340 or karla.meikle@ndsu.edu

