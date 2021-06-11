NDSU Extension: North Dakota 4-H Camp opportunities

Looking for somewhere to explore this summer? Check out North Dakota 4-H Camp. Currently registration is open for many camps the end of July into August. Camp is located between the Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center and Fort Mandan near Washburn.
Camp provides children with a community of caring adults, who nurture experiential education that results in self-respect and appreciation for human value. All of the outcomes — self-identity, self-worth, self-esteem, leadership and self-respect — build personal competencies. For years, parents have reported that when their children return home from camp they are more caring, understand the importance of giving, and are more equipped to stand up for what they know is right, and are willing to be more responsible. These qualities achieve the 4-H mission of developing healthy productive citizens.
Campers are at less risk at camp where they have a sense of community, develop relationships and learn through first-hand experiences. Camp helps children grow by providing a supervised, positive environment that has safety as a primary commitment.
The best parts of North Dakota 4-H Camp are making new friends and learning new skills. Plus, 4-H Camp is open to all youth. You do not have to be a 4-H member to attend. So bring your friends and see what 4-H Camp is all about.
- July 18-22 -- Survivor Camp
- Aug. 1-5 -- STEM Explorer Camp
- Aug. 1-5 -- 4-H Energy Camp
To learn more about 4-H Camp in North Dakota, log on to https://www.ndsu.edu/4h/camp/.
Upcoming NDSU Extension events
Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.
Wednesday-June 18 and June 23-25 -- Kids Cooking Camp - registration required.
June 18 -- Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., New Salem.
June 24 -- Navigating Drought webinar, 1 p.m.
June 28 and 29 -- My First Business: Babysitting, Mandan – registration required.
June 30 -- Mental Health First Aid Training, Bismarck - registration required.
Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development. She can be reached at 701-667-3340 or karla.meikle@ndsu.edu