NDSU Extension: North Dakota 4-H Camp opportunities

Looking for somewhere to explore this summer? Check out North Dakota 4-H Camp. Currently registration is open for many camps the end of July into August. Camp is located between the Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center and Fort Mandan near Washburn.

Camp provides children with a community of caring adults, who nurture experiential education that results in self-respect and appreciation for human value. All of the outcomes — self-identity, self-worth, self-esteem, leadership and self-respect — build personal competencies. For years, parents have reported that when their children return home from camp they are more caring, understand the importance of giving, and are more equipped to stand up for what they know is right, and are willing to be more responsible. These qualities achieve the 4-H mission of developing healthy productive citizens.

Campers are at less risk at camp where they have a sense of community, develop relationships and learn through first-hand experiences. Camp helps children grow by providing a supervised, positive environment that has safety as a primary commitment.

The best parts of North Dakota 4-H Camp are making new friends and learning new skills. Plus, 4-H Camp is open to all youth. You do not have to be a 4-H member to attend. So bring your friends and see what 4-H Camp is all about.