NDSU Extension: Lessons learned at 4-H Achievement Day

Another 4-H Achievement Days wrapped up on Aug. 8. It amazes me every year how much we prepare for a week and poof it’s gone. The ribbons, the animals, the baked good and photography gone just as quickly as it was judged and displayed for fair-goers to see. I’m fortunate, my 4-H Achievement Day judging starts in June with the McLean County Fair and wraps up at the Grant County Fair this week. The pride our 4-H members have when sharing their projects and what they have learned can’t help but make you smile.

I read something again recently that reminded me about what the 4-H Achievement Day experience is all about. To some it is about the premium dollars they earn and to others it is about the success in doing something for the first time.

“4-H is about more than ribbons and awards. It’s about the people, the experiences, the lifelong skills, the memories, the county fairs. It’s about being a role model, giving back and making the best better.”