NDSU Extension: Lessons learned at 4-H Achievement Day

Another 4-H Achievement Days wrapped up on Aug. 8. It amazes me every year how much we prepare for a week and poof it’s gone. The ribbons, the animals, the baked good and photography gone just as quickly as it was judged and displayed for fair-goers to see. I’m fortunate, my 4-H Achievement Day judging starts in June with the McLean County Fair and wraps up at the Grant County Fair this week. The pride our 4-H members have when sharing their projects and what they have learned can’t help but make you smile.
I read something again recently that reminded me about what the 4-H Achievement Day experience is all about. To some it is about the premium dollars they earn and to others it is about the success in doing something for the first time.
“4-H is about more than ribbons and awards. It’s about the people, the experiences, the lifelong skills, the memories, the county fairs. It’s about being a role model, giving back and making the best better.”
If you didn’t get a chance to experience the Morton County Fair & Morton County 4-H Achievement Days, I encourage you take part in the 2022 event. The excitement you see amongst our youth and the fun they have hanging out with friends is worth the trip. In my observations, 4-H kids are some of the best you will ever see. They take time to help each other, visit with adults and children that want to learn more about their projects and help out in places you would never expect. The 4-H and FFA members that showed up to help and prepare for the fair and then turn around and spend warm days with their horse, sheep, goats or beef to share what they have learned, You see, the fair starts way before we set up a panel or prepare the judging room, it’s a yearlong dedication and commitment.
Every kid and family is different. There is no guidebook to follow. But parents and Extension educators know that the general strategy of 4-H youth. The culmination of the 4-H “jobs and work" comes to fruition the weekend of 4-H Achievement Days and the Morton County Fair.
The 4-H mission states “4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential working and learning in partnership with caring adults. The mission of 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth and adults to work together to create sustainable community change. This is accomplished within three primary content areas, or mission areas -- civic engagement and leadership, healthy living and science.”
In my experience, 4-H kids aren’t spending the first half of their summer bored. They aren’t kids who need to be limited with screen time or have too much time to play the newest video game. They are committed to what they are doing and the work and preparation tire them out. When kids get done with 4-H preparations and get home from the shop or barn, they have chores to do around the house and then sleep.
What is the end goal? I think most would say a blue ribbon or purple ribbon. Of course we celebrate all 4-H accomplishments but ribbons and banners of any color get tossed into a box or get dusty eventually on a shelf. What lasts and truly lasts is those experiences and what is most exciting to me is youth that take their 4-H experience and become active leaders, learning new healthy living skills and are rooted in science based programs.
The life of a Morton County 4-H member in the summertime is a good one. The experiences they have will forever be with them, unlike the dusty trophy or wrinkled ribbon.
For more information on Morton County 4-H, contact the NDSU Extension office at 701-667-3340 or karla.meikle@ndsu.edu
Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development. She can be reached at 701-667-3340 or karla.meikle@ndsu.edu