NDSU Extension: Celebrating National 4-H Week in North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed Oct. 3-9 National 4-H Week in North Dakota. 4-H is the largest research-based youth development organization, supporting nearly 6 million youth across the country and 24,000 youth in North Dakota.

4-H’ers learn by doing through hands-on projects in the areas of health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in clubs, after-school programs, school enrichment and camping opportunities.

“4-H is the educational youth development program of North Dakota State University and is conducted at the county level by NDSU Extension staff with the help of nearly 3,000 adult volunteers who influence the development of youth in their communities through 4-H experiences,” says Lynette Flage, NDSU Extension’s associate director.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Find Your Spark,” which highlights how 4-H offers opportunities for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion through hands-on learning experiences. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county in the country, from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities, are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.