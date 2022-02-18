Morton County: NDSU Extension to host Beef Quality Assurance training in Hebron

North Dakota State University Extension will hold a beef quality assurance training from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Hebron Community Center at 600 Washington Ave. in Hebron.

Speakers Lisa Pederson, NDSU Extension Livestock Specialist, and Renae Gress, NDSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension agent in Morton County, will cover topics including cattle health, stockmanship, marketing, emergency planning, meat quality and more.

The meeting is free to attend but operations requiring BQA certifications will need to pay a $10 fee. Wald Fencing is sponsoring supper, which will begin at 5:15 p.m. Registration will begin 5:45 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m. Register online at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/beef-quality-assurance-training or call 701-667-3340.

Direct questions or requests for accommodations to Renae Gress at 701-667-3340.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Wednesday: Parent Café, Zoom, 12-1 p.m.

March 1: 4-H Council, Morton County Courthouse, 7 p.m.

