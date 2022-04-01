Morton County Extension: The impact of 4-H on youth

Do you ever catch yourself thinking about the impact you have on others? Perhaps it is a civic organization in the community and you wonder as you serve on a committee, what kind of impact does this have on our community?

In 4-H, we strive to provide opportunities for youth adult partnerships so youth learn, become active participants in their communities and engage in civic leadership. Youth become mentors to younger participants of the program and have a chance to use what they have learned to become mentors themselves. Creating ”Spark,” a place for youth to explore their interests, passions and most importantly where they can thrive! The 4-H Developmental Context provides a place for youth to thrive.

Thriving youth:

Have an intrinsic desire and willingness to try new challenges

Cultivate a growth mindset that emphasizes effort in learning over innate ability

Believe in a hopeful future and purpose in life

Are connected to something greater than the self that provides meaning and purpose in life and shapes everyday thoughts and action

Demonstrate the pro-social values of respect, honesty, responsibility, empathy and helping

Are able to express and manage emotions appropriately

Set and manage goals, with perseverance toward goal achievement

The development outcomes of youth that thrive because of participation in 4-H include:

Academic Achievement and Self-Motivation

Social Competence

High Personal Standards

Contribution to Others

Connection with Others

Personal Responsibility

In 4-H we relate long term 4-H program outcomes back to the 4-H Pledge where we discuss Head, Heart, Hands and Health. I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service and my health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world. You know that by simply reading that you probably thought about the actions that go along with it. It’s something you probably take great pride in knowing. This is the same that we are teaching the youth in the 4-H Program today. We are setting them up to thrive, providing them a chance to find their spark. Sparks create action, they provide fuel to grow and they enhance a young person’s networks with other youth and more importantly caring adults. Even more importantly, sparks appear to be a protective factor for youth, they keep youth out of trouble because they have a place to focus on to become successfully and succeed in all aspects of their lives such as personal, social and academic.

Compared to their peers, did you know that 4-H’ers excel in both civic engagement and academic achievement in a variety of subjects including:

4-Hers in grades 7-12 are nearly four times more likely to make contributions to their communities

4-Hers in grades 8-12 are about two times more likely to be civically active

4-Hers in grades 10-12 are nearly two times more likely to participate in science programs during time outside of school

4-H girls are two times more likely (10th grade) and nearly three times more likely (12th grade) to take part in science programs compared to girls in other extracurricular activities

Seventh grade 4-Hers are nearly two times more likely to make healthier choices

4-H is based on positive youth development, recognizing all youth that have interests, abilities and strengths that can be enhanced by participation in 4-H programming. For more information on 4-H in Morton County, contact 701-667-3340 or karla.meikle@ndsu.edu

Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development.

