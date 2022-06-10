Morton County Extension: Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension farmer and rancher grant applications available

Have you ever wanted to try something with your livestock, on your cropland or within a pasture but were worried about costs? Want to explore a new production method or marketing approach but not sure where to start?

Consider applying for a SARE farmer and rancher grant. SARE stands for Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension and is program that provides grants and educational programming in North Dakota and across the United States. We are a part of the north central region which consists of 12 states across the Midwest.

Farmer and rancher grants can be completed on a variety of topics including pest/disease management, crop and livestock production, food sovereignty, education/outreach, networking, quality of life issues, marketing, soil quality, energy, and more. Ideally, grants are guided by three main principles which include stewardship of our nation’s land and water, profit over the long term, and quality of life for farmers, ranchers and their communities. There are individual grants or team grants for two or more farmer/ranchers who are working together. Grants can last up to 23 months and there are around 40 funded each year.

Grants that were funded in 2021 across the north central region include:

Direct to consumer market research on whole grains, legumes and oilseeds

Leveraging biodiversity to improve profitability on a small-scale vegetable farm

Evaluating the effect of two pastured poultry rearing systems of pasture health and carcass quality

Strip-till corn in established rotational organic alfalfa

Conversion of row crop acreage to beef cattle pasture using sorghum-sudangrass

Design and build a sliding electric fence system for pastured poultry

The effect of management intensive grazing on carrying capacity in a commercial cow-calf operation located in south central Nebraska

Grants funded in North Dakota in the last five years include:

Improving carbon sequestration through bale grazing and key line cultivation

The impacts of agricultural practices on microbial spatiotemporal dynamics and contributions to soil health

Training for effective delivery of science-based soil health information – it’s about more than just content, it’s about messaging skills

Economic impacts of bats in Dakota agroecosystems: do insect-eating bats reduce pesticide needs and contribute to plant pollination?

Organic no-till in perennial cover

Honey bee breeding program designed for the commercial beekeeping industry to provide sustainable breeding stock using artificial insemination.

Development of an integrated ventilation, thermal mass, and lighting system for the first Deep Winter Greenhouse (DWG) in North Dakota

Multi-species bale grazing to build soil health

Grazing management practices to enhance soil health in the northern great plains

Improving plant diversity in non-diverse grasslands on a small family farm in southwest North Dakota

If interested in applying for a SARE farmer and rancher grant, a call for proposals is released in mid-August. Proposals are due in early December and funding decisions are made in February. For additional information, visit the SARE website at https://northcentral.sare.org/. Questions can be directed towards Renae at 701-667-3340.

Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.

