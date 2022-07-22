Morton County Extension: Some things I’ve learned about 4-H Achievement Days

It’s the time of year that I love the most as part of my job. The excitement and anticipation of county 4-H Achievement Days and the North Dakota State Fair get me every year. Those of you that are former 4-H members know what I am talking about. The preparation time put into exhibits, working with your livestock or horses or baking that cake numerous times for practice, wishing and hoping that it turns out just perfect for the judge.

4-H youth put in a lot of hard work discovering that things don’t always turn out as you want them. Perhaps that particular day your steer didn’t behave quite the way you wanted it to, you dropped your blue ribbon cake on the floor before the judge got to see it or the stems of the fresh flowers you picked for horticulture broke on the car ride to the fair. It happens and it can be disappointing, but the most important lesson learned isn’t about the ribbon. It’s about the experience in how you got there. What you learned, who helped you. All of these things are the memories made.

Flashback to the year I built a picnic table and took it to the Stutsman County Fair. I was so excited and worked endless hours with my dad building a square picnic table with benches on all four sides that attached. I don’t know how many times we just sat back and thought how exactly this was going to turn out. Tears were shed, frustrations were high but in the end, it turned out just the way we envisioned. Now to get it to the fair. I beamed as the judge asked me what tools I used, how this exhibit transpired and who helped me along the way. I was awarded a blue ribbon and later discovered it was awarded a Grand Champion Ribbon. I even had people asking me for the pattern! Wow, what an accomplishment. I was so proud and shared that moment with my dad and mom who were just as proud of me. While I was excited about the ribbons I received at the time, I realize I was perhaps more excited about the time spent with my family and the skills I learned.

That same year, my mom and I drove to Minot with my picnic table on a trailer to the North Dakota State Fair where the challenge was getting the large exhibit into the Pavilion, which no longer exists at the State Fair. We recruited some help and I found myself connecting with those kids that helped me. They were 4-H members and FFA members who enjoyed working on their exhibits and had already unloaded their exhibits and were helping others. I remember their names and one of them is still a friend 30 years later.

You see, 4-H isn’t just about taking exhibits to the fair and sharing what you learned; it’s about the friends you meet and the experiences you have along the way. It’s about the life skills you learn, leadership opportunities, character, self-esteem and communication to name a few. As a 4-H Youth Development Extension agent, I see 4-H members learning every day. They have these moments when they are visiting with you about their exhibit that you can see in their eyes that they enjoyed working on their exhibit, how they came up with the idea and who helped them. Sometimes those moments get really honest like my mom helped me with that last night, or my grandpa said we didn’t get the nails quite right in that bird house, but we will work on it again next time. You see, those moments are what 4-H is all about.

