Morton County Extension: Risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a disease that is carried by wild birds and affects domestic poultry. It is caused by the influenza type A virus which can infect poultry such as chickens, turkey, quail, domestic ducks, geese, guinea fowl and wild birds. Infected birds shed the virus in their saliva, mucus and feces. Strains are extremely infections and can spread rapidly from flock to flock. In the last two weeks, there have been 31 cases identified in eight different counties in North Dakota.

The risk level for poultry and birds will remain high over the next couple of months as migratory birds pass through and return to North Dakota. This disease does not pose a risk to the public or to food safety as poultry who test positive for HPAI are exempt from entering the marketplace. The best way to ensure Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza does not affect your flock is to practice good biosecurity measures. This includes restricted visitors, following safe entry and exit procedures, preventing co-mingling with wildlife or other poultry, cleaning up spilled feed or litter and changing clothes and footwear before entering poultry housing.

One of the first clinical signs is sudden, unexplained death. Most HPAI cases are reporting a decline in water consumption up to 72 hours prior to the unexplained death. Decreased egg production and depression in layers may be another sign that birds are not feeling well. Purple or dry combs, being quieter than normal, frequent laying down and swelling around eyes are other symptoms birds may experience.

If you have sick or decreased domestic birds, it is recommended to report them to your local veterinarian. Positive domestic cases are handled by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and its partners. They will evaluate disposal methods case by case based on a variety of factors, including the size of the flock, space requirements, associated costs, local conditions and applicable laws/regulations.

If you see sick or dead wildlife, it important to not touch or move them and keep them away from domestic poultry. Sick or dead birds can be reported to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. While moving and handling sick or dead wildlife is not recommended, it may be required to minimize transmission and continue normal activities. If so, it is important to wear gloves, change your clothes after and wash your hands. To properly dispose of wild bird carcasses you may burn, bury, move to the field edge or dispose of at an approved landfill.

Wild bird avian influenza questions can be directed to 701-204-2161. If you have additional questions, contact Renae at 701-667-3340.

Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.

