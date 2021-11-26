Morton County Extension: NDSU Harvest Bowl program recognizes Nathan and Heather Boehm

The NDSU Harvest Bowl program recognizes the success, dedication and hard work of outstanding agriculturists in 53 counties in North Dakota and 10 counties in western Minnesota. More than 2,900 agriculturists have been recognized and more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to NDSU student athletes who are studying agriculture, business or premed and come from an agricultural background. The 2020 nominees will be honored at this year’s dinner and awards program due to the cancellation last year. This year’s nominee from Morton County is Nathan and Heather Boehm.

Nathan and Heather had a diversified beef and dairy operation milking 125 Holsteins and Jerseys, raised 100 Gelbveih cow calf pairs and grew numerous crops such as durum, spring wheat, alfalfa, flax and sorghum hay. They utilized minimal tillage and a rotational grazing system that allowed them to maintain a 21,000 pound rolling herd average. The Boehms received numerous agricultural honors and awards which include the North Dakota Soil Conservation Achievement Award, Mandan FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer, North Dakota Honorary State FFA Degree, Centennial Farm and New Salem FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer.

Nathan and Heather are currently active within the community serving on the Morton County Farm Bureau, Mandan FFA Alumni Association, North Dakota Dairy Coalition, Morton County Crop Improvement Association, State Board of Animal Health, North Dakota Holstein Association and Nathan serves as a coach for the local 4-H and FFA programs. Nathan is currently a livestock field investigator for the State Board of Animal Health and Morton County Commissioner and Heather is in medical billing. Both received their degree from North Dakota State University.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• Wednesday: Parent Cafe, Zoom, 6:30 p.m.

• Dec. 2, 9, 16: Nurtured Heart Approach, Zoom, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 7: General Pesticide Training, Mandan, 1 p.m.

• Dec. 13-16: Parents Forever, Zoom, 12 p.m.

• Jan. 11: Morton County Producer Day, Mandan Eagles, 12:30 p.m.

Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.

